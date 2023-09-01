Fantasy Football 2023: PPR Cheatsheet and Mock Draft Strategy

2 of 3

Prep for the Prep



When eyeing mock drafts as a preparation tool, it's important to have a plan. Before diving into your first mock, make sure to familiarize yourself with your league's scoring parameters and roster guidelines.



The vast majority of mock draft apps allow managers to customize settings before setting the clock. By having settings that match those you'll use in your real-world league, you can get a more accurate picture of player values and how different strategies work.



Start with a preliminary draft board, have a notepad handy, and monitor where players are going if a particular strategy isn't landing.



Try Different Approaches



Running a single mock draft won't provide much value unless you're brand new to fantasy and need to understand the timing and the nuances of drafting. By running multiple mocks, you can learn if, say, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is consistently going in Round 1 or if one draft was an outlier.



Taking scoring and roster settings into account, try different approaches to your mock drafts. If you're in a three-WR league, it can be worth kicking off a mock with Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. If you try a three-receiver start a few times and are constantly left without a viable starting RB, however, it may be time to try a different strategy.



Make a note of which approaches seem to yield well-rounded rosters. Keep a couple of them in your back pocket, and be prepared to pivot between them on draft day.



Create Tiered Rankings



Basic draft rankings are a nice starting point, but every manager should have a more personalized list that takes factors like preferred draft targets, mock-draft trends and tiered value into account.



The basic concept of a tiered system is to identify groups of players with equal value and target those groups instead of individual players.

If, for example, Pollard, Derick Henry, Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs make up your second tier of RBs, landing any one of them in Round 2 should be acceptable—if that's where you plan to find a running back. If two of them are available at the bottom of Round 2, and you believe you can land one early in Round 3, it may be better to pivot to a Tier-2 receiver and try coming back to for an RB.



Mock draft trends—Henry consistently going in Round 2, for example—can help with the tier-making process.



Incorporate the Latest Information



Mock drafts can paint a fairly accurate picture of draft trends because they typically utilize consensus rankings from a variety of sources. However, they're not perfect. Some sources may not be up-to-date, which can skew mocks.



Jacobs, for example, may be going later in mocks than he will in your real-world draft. His value took a hit during his offseason holdout, but the reigning rushing champ and 2022 scrimmage-yard leader is back with the Las Vegas Raiders and ready to go.



"I came in and it didn't feel like I missed a step," Jacobs said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.



Spend a few minutes before each mock studying depth charts and checking the new wire, take mock results with a grain of salt and adjust your rankings accordingly.

