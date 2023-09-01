B/R Pound-for-Pound Boxing Rankings: September 2023

10 of 10

Al Bello/Getty Images

Weight Class: 147 pounds

Major Titles Held: IBF, WBA WBC, WBO

Speaking of impressive, no fighter can claim the title more than Terence Crawford.

Already a longtime pound-for-pound fixture, Crawford elevated to almost undisputed No. 1 status with a thorough beating of fellow champion Errol Spence Jr. in their long-awaited—and ultimately one-sided—unification bout in late July in Las Vegas.

Such a victory not only transforms perception of the 35-year-old, it also simultaneously lifts the Nebraskan into discussion for any number of big fights in the coming months and years.

A rematch with Spence could come if and when the beaten fighter gives the green light to a contracted rematch clause. A rise to 154 for a grudge match with Jermell Charlo could come if and when the Texan returns to the weight class after a late September showdown with Canelo Alvarez.

And a fight with Alvarez himself could ultimately work its way to reality if both men remain successfully entrenched at or near the top of pound-for-pound lists.

It seems crazy with Crawford at 147 and Alvarez at 168, but "Bud" relishes the challenge and no less an authority than Oscar De La Hoya, Alvarez's former promoter and subsequent nemesis, believes he's got the stuff to pull it off.

"If that fight ever takes place, I have Crawford 1000 percent," De La Hoya told FightHype. "Crawford also is a big guy who can handle a Canelo because they're at the same size. Crawford is a guy who punches hard but he doesn't rely on his power.

"He relies on his footwork, he relies on his speed, changeups, he relies on his combinations, he relies on his mind. And I believe that Crawford is a way better boxer than Canelo."