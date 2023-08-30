Report: Rays' Wander Franco Facing Dominican Republic Probe Involving Another Minor

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is facing another formal complaint that he had a relationship with another minor, per ESPN's Juan Recio (h/t ESPN's Jeff Passan).

Passan noted the first formal complaint against Franco was filed on July 17 to the specialized prosecutor's office for boys, girls and adolescents that investigates crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.

This second formal complaint is the third such allegation made against Franco.

According to Passan, the specialized prosecutor's office hopes to talk to Franco in the near future and is also investigating the third alleged relationship even though the third girl has not formally spoken to authorities.

Major League Baseball placed the 22-year-old on paid administrative leave on Aug. 22 and is continuing to investigate the situation. Prior to being placed on administrative leave, Franco was placed on the restricted list.

He last played on Aug. 12 during Tampa Bay's victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

"We support Major League Baseball's decision to place Wander Franco on administrative leave," the Rays said in a statement when Franco was placed on administrative leave. "The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds."

Passan previously reported that Tampa Bay continued to pay the shortstop when he was on the restricted list even though it wasn't required to do so.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported at the time Franco was placed on administrative leave that his "postseason eligibility has not been ruled out" amid MLB's investigation.