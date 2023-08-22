Rays' Wander Franco Placed on Administrative Leave amid MLB Investigation

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Major League Baseball placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave "until further notice" amid an investigation into social media posts that made allegations about a relationship he had with a minor, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB Insider Hector Gomez reported a different minor filed a complaint against Franco in the Dominican Republic—where he is now also under investigation, per the Associated Press—on August 14.

According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, Franco's postseason eligibility "has not been ruled out."

Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Aug. 13 that the Rays confirmed the league was investigating the relationship alleged on social media.

Passan noted on the same day that Franco did not travel with the team to San Francisco for a series against the Giants. Passan then reported on Aug. 14 that the Rays placed the shortstop on the restricted list amid MLB's investigation.

Being on the restricted list meant Franco was no longer on the roster.

Passan noted Tampa Bay continued to pay him even though teams are not required to do so when players are on the restricted list.

Franco did not play in the Rays' Aug. 13 loss to the Cleveland Guardians and left the dugout in the fifth inning. Manager Kevin Cash told reporters: "I'm aware of the speculation, and I'm not going to comment any further on that. The day off was because (it was) a day off."

The Rays also released a statement, which said: "During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

Franco is under contract with the Rays through 2032 with a club option for 2033.