Projecting LeBron James, Lakers Stars' Ceilings and Floors for 2023-24 NBA Season

Ceiling

When Davis is healthy and fully assertive, he can dominate at a level few others can match. He is one of the top defenders in the game, and he has enough in his offensive bag to be the primary scoring option for long stretches.



Because he has battled injuries often, and because he shares the spotlight with (at least) one other star (LeBron James), it's hard to picture Davis forcing his way into the MVP race, even in a best-case scenario. But if the plays 60 games, a number he's only cleared in one of the past four seasons, he could force his way back onto the All-Star and All-NBA teams.



Floor

Injuries have played a substantial role in Davis' NBA journey to this point. They could become even more prominent as he advances deeper into his 30s. It's absolutely possible he watches more games than he plays this season—something he did in 2021-22.



He'll still be productive when he plays, but he can get passive on the offensive end, so his scoring output could conceivably land closer to 20 points than 25. If he is more of a support player than a co-star, he'll be an afterthought in All-Star discussions, and the Lakers won't crack the heavyweight contender ranks.

