Oklahoma QB General Booty Launches Underwear Line Through Rock 'Em Socks NIL Deal

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

University of Oklahoma redshirt sophomore quarterback General Booty is using his unique name to his advantage in the world of name, image and likeness endorsements.

Per Front Office Sports, Booty has an NIL deal with Rock 'Em Socks for a line of underwear:

On3 NIL posted a video of the announcement of the partnership between Booty and Rock 'Em Socks, and it was noted that Booty's under garment line will include socks as well:

Booty arrived at Oklahoma last season after spending the previous campaign at Tyler Junior College in Texas and throwing for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He appeared in only one game for the Sooners last season and did not register any stats.

Booty's father and uncles all played major college football, as his father Abram was a wide receiver at LSU, his uncle John David was a quarterback at USC and his other uncle Josh was a quarterback at LSU before appearing in 13 MLB games across three seasons for the Florida Marlins from 1996 to 1998.

Entering the 2023 season, General Booty is not expected to make a significant on-field impact for the Sooners.

Dillon Gabriel is returning as the team's starting quarterback, while Jackson Arnold and Davis Beville are ahead of him on the depth chart as well.

Oklahoma opens its 2023 schedule Saturday when it hosts Arkansas State at Memorial Stadium in Norman.