Dana White Denies 'Crock of S--t' Rumors on WWE's Ronda Rousey Fighting at UFC 300

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White denied a rumor Tuesday that Ronda Rousey wants to return to the promotion for a fight at UFC 300.

Per TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, White blasted the Daily Mail report, saying: "Stop reading the Daily Mail, everything that they write is a crock of s--t."

White added: "Ronda's having kids! Ronda built this whole thing that's going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE. She went there and did everything that she did there and achieved. She's made s--t loads of money. She's moved on with her life."

On Sunday, Sadie Whitelocks of the Daily Mail reported that one of Rousey's "confidants" said:

"She just had a match at SummerSlam and is looking to wind down her time and commitments with the WWE, and she is now focusing on potentially making a run to have one last fight in the UFC and compete at UFC 300 when that presents itself sometime next year."

The source added that Rousey also wants to have a second child with husband and fellow former UFC fighter Travis Browne, which could alter her supposed plan to return to MMA for UFC 300.

Rousey, 36, started as a star in judo, winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics. She later transitioned to MMA, becoming one of the biggest stars in the history of the sports.

She began her pro MMA career a perfect 12-0 with nine submissions and three knockouts, including a 6-0 mark in UFC.

Rousey was awarded the inaugural UFC women's bantamweight title and she defended it in dominant fashion before a shocking knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015.

Just over one year later, Rousey returned to the Octagon to fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, losing by first-round technical knockout.

That prompted Rousey to step away from MMA and pursue another dream by becoming a professional wrestler for WWE.

Rousey accomplished a great deal during her two WWE stints from 2018 to 2019 and 2022 to 2023, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and both the Raw Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships once each. She also won the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match.

Most notably, Rousey was part of the first women's match to ever main event a WrestleMania, facing Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Rousey lost an MMA rules match against longtime friend Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam earlier this month, and she later took to Instagram and wrote: "[Shayna Baszler], you were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay."

That has led to the belief that she is indeed done with WWE, at least for now, which would possibly open up a path for her to return to UFC.

Given how big of a draw Rousey returning to UFC would be, however, it seems likely that White would be more enthusiastic about the idea if he truly thought it had a chance of happening.

