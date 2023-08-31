Projecting Joel Embiid, 76ers Stars' Ceilings and Floors for 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Ceiling

A healthy Embiid is among the handful of hoopers who factor into the best-player-on-the-planet discussion. He bagged the past two scoring titles, has three All-Defensive honors on his resume and just locked up the MVP award after back-to-back silver medal finishes.



History says the Sixers won't get 75 games out of him—he's yet to play 70—but if he at least lands in the high 60s, he could make another run at an MVP. He has struggled at times to maintain his elite production in the playoffs, though, so that's the hope for his next step. There is absolutely a universe in which he snags MVP honors in both the regular season and the NBA Finals next season.



Floor

It has (fortunately) been a minute since the big fella had a season wrecked by the injury bug, yet the hoops world still holds its collective breath every time he takes a spill. You'd hate to see it, but if his old injury issues resurface, he may have a tough time pushing himself to 50 games.



He'll still produce when he plays, but he could lose a bit of volume or efficiency—or both. Statistically, that could mean averaging closer to 25 points than 35 while shooting below 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from distance. And if his play stalls in the postseason as it has the past few seasons, he and the Sixers could get sent packing in the first round.

