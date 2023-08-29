ESPN to Televise ACC, College Football Playoff Games at Movie Theaters in 2023-24

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Get your popcorn ready, college football fans.

ESPN announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Theater Sports Network to televise ACC college football games and the College Football Playoffs at movie theaters in 2023-24.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship will all be shown at movie theaters as part of the agreement.

Theater Sports Network President and COO Scott Daw said in the announcement:

"We believe movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events, and we are elated with this unprecedented agreement with ESPN. We look forward to bringing these games to ACC football fans. We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events. These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen. As we move forward, we hope to add games from additional college football conferences as well as other live sporting events."

