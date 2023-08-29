Kyle McCord Named Ohio State's Starting QB vs. Indiana; Devin Brown Will Also Play

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

As Ohio State approaches this weekend's season opener against Indiana, head coach Ryan Day has made a decision on the team's starting quarterback.

Day told reporters on Tuesday that junior Kyle McCord will get the start, while sophomore Devin Brown will also see some playing time.

Just last week, Day indicated that the quarterback competition between McCord and Brown was still ongoing.

"There was a point twice in camp where I thought one was pulling away from the other. Then two practices went by and the other one really played well and the other one kind of leveled off," Day told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "And I would let them know, too, right then and there. I'd say, 'You were pulling away, and he just kind of took over a little bit.' One thing's for sure is they can't take a down off, they can't take a play off."

McCord is the most experienced quarterback on the Buckeyes roster this season. Ohio State has enjoyed strong play at the position over the last few years with Heisman Trophy finalists Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud, who are now starting in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, respectively.

A 4-star recruit in the class of 2021, McCord has appeared in 12 games with one start over his first two seasons. He has career numbers of 606 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 70.7 percent of his passes.

McCord was also the high school quarterback of Buckeyes star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is a preseason All-American and one of the best offensive players in the nation. Ohio State is hoping the two of them will be able to continue their chemistry and lead the team to a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.