Report: Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson to Come off PUP List, Jamison Crowder to Be Cut

The New York Giants are banking on Wan'Dale Robinson being ready for the start of the regular season after activating him off the physically unable to perform list.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Robinson is expected to be active in Week 1 after being activated off the PUP list on Tuesday.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafaolo, the Giants will release Jamison Crowder in a corresponding move ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to get their rosters down to 53 players.

The Giants signed Crowder in free agency on March 23. He spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in just four games before suffering an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

New York invested in its receiving corps this offseason after signing Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract. Crowder, Parris Campbell and Cole Beasley were signed as free agents. Jalin Hyatt was a third-round draft pick. Tight end Darren Waller was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That group joined returning players Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. There is a lot of depth for head coach Brian Daboll to utilize, but it's lacking one obvious go-to option for Jones.

Robinson is still looking to establish himself in the NFL. The 22-year-old only appeared in six games last season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions. He was having the best game of his career prior to the injury with nine receptions and 100 yards.

The Giants selected Robinson with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Kentucky alum could begin the season playing primarily out of the slot as he works his way back, but he's got good speed that could allow him to eventually move to the outside to create different looks and matchups for the offense.

Robinson finished his rookie season with 31 targets, 23 receptions, 227 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 10.