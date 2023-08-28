USC HC Andy Enfield: Bronny James Doing 'Extremely Well' After Cardiac Arrest

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC basketball head coach Andy Enfield provided an update on Bronny James on Monday as he continues to make progress after going into cardiac arrest during a workout last month.

"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him," Enfield said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). "I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step."

The freshman guard, who is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was hospitalized after suffering the episode on July 24 and released three days later.

The James family released a statement on Friday that said the probable cause of his cardiac arrest was "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated," and the expectation is that the youngster will have a "full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future." Enfield noted that there's no rush in getting him back on the court.

"Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return," Enfield said.

A 6'3" guard, James is a member of a 2023 recruiting class for the Trojans that was ranked third in the nation by 247Sports. He is joined by highly touted point guard Isaiah Collier, who is the No. 2 overall player in the nation. The Trojans are looking to make the NCAA tournament for a fourth straight year, and Enfield hopes James will be a part of the team's success this season.

"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest]," Enfield said. "We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win."

USC will open the 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 6 against Kansas State.