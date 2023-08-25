Bronny James' Collapse Caused by Heart Defect; Confidence He'll Return to Basketball

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Doctors discovered the probable cause of Bronny James' July 24 collapse.

Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium shared a statement from a James family spokesperson that revealed the cause was "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated."

The statement also said the expectation is James will have a "full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

James, who is the son of future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice session. Charania reported at the time he collapsed and was taken to the hospital, where he was eventually listed in stable condition.

After the 18-year-old was discharged from the hospital, Dr. Merije Chukumerije released a statement:

"Thanks to the swift and effective response from USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by high-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

LeBron James also released a statement thanking people for their support:

Friday's update comes after USC men's basketball coach Andy Enfield told Jeff Goodman of Stadium: "Bronny was playing extremely well before the issue. Our top concern is his health. We're hopeful that he will be on the court at some point this season."

While James has not yet played a collegiate game as an incoming freshman, expectations were high upon his arrival.

In addition to being the son of NBA royalty, he was a 5-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

It remains to be seen whether James can take the floor for the Trojans this season, but Friday's statement was a positive update.