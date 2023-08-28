Michigan OC Sherrone Moore Suspended for East Carolina Game Amid Jim Harbaugh Ban

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh won't be the only member of the Michigan coaching staff who is not on the sideline for the Wolverines' season-opening game against East Carolina.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be suspended for the game as well, a decision imposed by the school. This is tied to Harbaugh's suspension, which is three games in length, and Harbaugh announced that an offensive analyst would fill Moore's role in the game.

The suspension only counts toward game day as both Harbaugh and Moore will be present throughout practice.

Moore has been with the Wolverines since 2018, starting as the tight ends coach. He served as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator from 2021-2022 and is slated to have his first season as the sole OC in 2023.

He is also involved in the substitute head coaching carousel for the Wolverines during Harbaugh's absence, with his turn coming in the Week 3 matchup against Bowling Green. Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter will be serving as the head coach in the Week One matchup that Moore will be missing.

The self-imposed suspension comes as Michigan is trying to avoid further punishment by the NCAA. Harbaugh was levied a four-game suspension by the governing body this summer but it broke down and has been put on hiatus. By suspending Harbaugh and Moore themselves, the University is hoping it can avoid punishment down the road.

The Wolverines have national title aspirations after losing in the College Football Playoff semi-finals in 2023. They are ranked No. 2 in the preseason polls and could have their entire coaching staff back by the time they hit their conference schedule.