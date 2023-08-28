Report: Ronda Rousey Eyes UFC 300 Return to Final Fight amid WWE Exit Rumors

AP Photo/John Locher

As Ronda Rousey's time in WWE appears to be coming to an end, she reportedly could be preparing for a return to the UFC for a marquee event.

Sadie Whitelocks of DailyMail.com spoke to "one of the 36-year-old's confidants," who said Rousey is eyeing a comeback at UFC 300 in early 2024.

"She just had a match at SummerSlam and is looking to wind down her time and commitments with the WWE and she is now focusing on potentially making a run to have one last fight in the UFC and compete at UFC 300 when that presents itself sometime next year," the source said.

Rousey hasn't fought in MMA since she lost to Amanda Nunes by first-round knockout in 48 seconds at UFC 207 in 2016. She has largely stayed away from the UFC since then, except for an appearance when she was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Dave Meltzer said last month on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey has a "hard out" when her WWE contract expires (h/t Ian Carey of F4W Online). She faced Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam and lost, and that is believed to be her last match for the company.

It should be noted that MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported last month that Rousey was "not considering a UFC comeback" and there was "no truth" to a rumor that she was preparing for a potential return. However, with Nunes retiring and vacating her bantamweight and featherweight titles earlier this summer, perhaps now is the best time for her to make her way back to the Octagon.

The source also told Whitelocks that Rousey is "at a current crossroads in her life and career as she is looking to see what she might want to do next," with television and film roles considered to be "a big focus" for her.

