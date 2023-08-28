Texas' Steve Sarkisian Questions Big 12 Commissioner's 'Sportsmanship' After Comments

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian isn't going to be enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

Caleb Yum of the Austin American-Statesman noted Sarkisian used part of his Monday press conference to discuss Yormark telling Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire to "take care of business" during his team's game against the Longhorns in November.

"You know I got a letter from the commissioner about sportsmanship the day before that speech," Sarkisian said.

"So I'm trying to figure out what are we promoting to our student athletes and then to go say those type of things. So I'm not guessing that he's going to be having his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."

It is going to be quite the awkward season for both Texas and Oklahoma.

After all, the two powerhouse programs are headed to the SEC after the 2023 campaign, which was a move that surely didn't leave the rest of the Big 12—and Yormark—very pleased.

There is always the proverbial target on Texas' back given its history of success and status as a blueblood college football program, but it will likely be an even bigger talking point this season as the teams that are remaining in the Big 12 attempt to send the Longhorns to the SEC with an extra loss.

The Red Raiders defeated their in-state rivals last year in an overtime thriller, but this season's game on Nov. 24 will be in Texas. It will also be the Longhorns' final regular season game in the Big 12, which will only raise the stakes.