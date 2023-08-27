AEW All In 2024 Will Return to London's Wembley Stadium After PPV's Record Attendance

Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

Following the massive success of Sunday's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, All Elite Wrestling is set to do it all over again next year.

AEW announced that All In will be back at Wembley Stadium in the summer of 2024. The company will be looking to exceed this year's event that featured a crowd of 81,035, which set a new worldwide record for a professional wrestling event.

AEW CEO Tony Khan posted a thank you message to the fans following Sunday's show:

This year's event was headlined by an AEW World Heavyweight Championship match between titleholder MJF and Adam Cole. The two of them are also a tag team and they defeated Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor tag team titles during the All In Zero Hour earlier in the day.

MJF and Cole didn't hold back as they tore the house down in front of the raucous crowd at Wembley. After the match was ruled a draw following a double-pin, MJF agreed to resume to bout until a winner was determined.

The closing moments saw Cole choose not to maliciously hit his tag partner with the championship belt behind the referee's back. However, he paid for his kindness as MJF managed to roll him up to score the three-count.

While it initially looked like Cole took the loss hard and would dissolve his partnership with MJF, the two of them eventually hugged it out, continuing AEW's best current storyline.

All In 2023 also saw Saraya get crowned as AEW Women's Champion in front of her friends and family in her hometown following her win in a Fatal Four Way match. The Acclaimed and veteran wrestler "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn also ended House of Black's reign as AEW Trios Champions. FTR retained their AEW Tag Team Championships with a victory over The Young Bucks in the trilogy match between the two teams.

If All In 2024 is anything like this year's event, fans in London are in for a treat once again.