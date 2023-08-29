Projecting the 12 MLB Stars Who Will Be Playing for a New Team in 2024

1 of 12

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Age: 28

2023 Stats: 124 G, 525 PA, 39 HR, 4 SB, .221 AVG, .324 OBP, .519 SLG

Status: Under club control through 2024

This prediction turned into a lay-up when Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday that the Mets are "expected" to trade Pete Alonso this winter.

"The fact that they had every opportunity to sign this guy, and didn't, speaks volumes about his future," one National League general manager told Nightengale.

This, of course, is to say nothing of how close the Mets came to moving Alonso in addition to Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and other incumbents ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, a trade to the Milwaukee Brewers got to within "field-goal range."

The gist of all this is that even if it did arrive unexpectedly, the Mets are serious about their rebuild. And besides, this winter will present a legitimately good opportunity to cash in on Alonso.

The free-agent market will, after all, be extremely light on impact hitters. Alonso, who leads the majors with 185 home runs since 2019, is obviously one of those, and thus should be that much more desirable for power-needy teams during the winter.