White Sox Fire GM Rick Hahn, VP Ken Williams amid Disastrous 2023 Season

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

In the midst of a disappointing 2023 season, the Chicago White Sox are making significant changes to their front office.

The team announced on Tuesday that general manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams have been fired. The White Sox added that they will be searching for "a single decision maker to lead the baseball operations department" and they "anticipate having an individual in place by the end of the season."

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf had been "conducting personal interviews the past few weeks trying to get to the bottom of their struggles before making the decision" to fire Hahn and Williams.

At 49-76 entering Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners, the White Sox have the fourth-worst record in MLB. Chicago lost Monday's series opener against Seattle in demoralizing fashion, getting blown out 14-2.

Both Hahn and Williams had been in their respective positions for the past 11 seasons after being promoted in 2012. Williams originally joined the White Sox organization as a scout in 1992 before working his way up the ranks. He served as director of minor league operations from 1995-96 and vice president of player development from 1997-2000 before being named as GM.

Hahn previously served as assistant GM under Williams from 2000-12. Together, the two of them helped build the roster that went on to win the 2005 World Series.

The White Sox ended an 11-year postseason drought when they made the playoffs in 2020 as a wild-card team. Chicago reached the postseason again the following year after winning the AL Central for the first time in 2008.

Unfortunately, the White Sox couldn't sustain that level of success and fell short of the playoffs last year after going 81-81. The team is set for a second straight year of watching the postseason from home.

Reinsdorf will have to make the right decision on the team's next head of baseball operations if Chicago hopes to return to its winning ways of years past.