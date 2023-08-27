Video: Josh Jacobs Rejoins Raiders, Debuts No. 8 Jersey After Signing New Contract

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs is back in Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders running back agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

This has led to Jacobs return to the Raiders training facility, where he eagerly said he was ready to "get to work."

The return also comes with some cosmetic changes as Jacobs is also switching his jersey number from 28 to eight, which is a throwback to his days at the University of Alabama.

Jacobs' return comes after a contract standoff with the team that saw him miss the majority of preseason and training camp. He was set to play under a franchise tag worth $10.1 million, and had expressed frustration with the process in June.

He will now possibly take home $12 million in 2023 and will be a more than welcome addition to the Raiders. He led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022 and added 12 touchdowns on the ground. He has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and was named first-team All-Pro last season.

A repeat of this production will be necessary if the Raiders hope to contend in the difficult AFC West division. The team went 6-11 in 2023 during Josh McDaniels first year as head coach and has seen some roster turnover, notably with long time starting quarterback Derek Carr out and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo now in the fold.

Having stability on offense will be crucial, especially in a division that has been run by the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in recent years and also has Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos ready to take steps forward.

It is currently unknown if Jacobs will be ready to go for the Raiders Week One matchup against the Broncos, but his addition to the fold will be a huge boost whenever he takes the field again.