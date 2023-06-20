Josh Jacobs Posts 'Bad Business' in Cryptic Tweet amid Raiders Contract Talks

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs remains without a long-term extension after the Las Vegas Raiders placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on him earlier this season, and it appears contract negotiations may not be going well.

The star running back tweeted Tuesday:

His former teammate, four-time Pro Bowl left guard Richie Incognito, also responded:

Jacobs' latest tweet comes after he retweeted an article by The Athletic's Jim Trotter that talked about him and several other top NFL running backs being underpaid despite being very productive:

Jacobs also quote-tweeted a video from the I Am Athlete podcast that talks about running back being the most disrespected position in all of sports:

It's no secret Jacobs wants to be paid this summer, and he deserves to become one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs.

Jacobs put together the best season of his career in 2022 with 1,653 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 53 passes for 400 yards. It marked the third time in his four-year career that he rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

If Jacobs and the Raiders are unable to agree to terms on a long-term extension, it's possible the Alabama product sits out the 2023 campaign.