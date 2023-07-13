Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Won't Report to Training Camp Without New Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs will not attend Las Vegas Raiders training camp unless he is offered a new deal by 4 p.m. ET Monday, per FOX5 Las Vegas' Paloma Villicana.

The running back is currently under a $10.1 million franchise tag for next season.

If the Raiders and Jacobs do not agree to a contract by that deadline, Jacobs will only be able to sign a one-year deal with Las Vegas and cannot be extended until the end of the 2023 season.

Jacobs is looking for a long-term extension after leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022. He appeared to express frustration with ongoing contract negotiations on social media in June.

Despite ongoing contract uncertainty, Jacobs was in Las Vegas Wednesday to host a youth football camp, Villicana reported.

If the Raiders and Jacobs cannot agree to either an extension or a one-year deal, Jacobs will not be able to play.

Running back Saquon Barkley is undergoing a similar conflict over his franchise tag with the New York Giants, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported. Barkley ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards in 2022.

Both Barkley and Jacobs are attempting to cash in on stellar seasons in a market not conducive to their position. Only five running backs (the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon) are on deals with an AAV of at least $12 million, according to Over the Cap. (That's compared to eight tight ends and 21 wide receivers.)

In a series of social media posts appearing to reference his ongoing contract negotiations, Jacobs shared a June article from The Athletic's Jim Trotter titled "The pay disparity for NFL running backs is as wrong as it is wide."

In the article, Trotter pointed out that the only franchise-tagged positions compensated at lower rates than running backs are kickers and punters.

"It's insane that the NFL is the only major professional sports league that gets away with directly tying compensation to the position someone plays," Trotter wrote. "In every other sport, the best players make the most money."

Jacobs agreed with a retweet. After rushing for at least 1,000 yards for the third time in four years and going into the offseason "feeling great" for the first time, he is ready to get paid. Whether or not the Raiders are willing to give him that money could determine if the two-time Pro Bowler plays next season.