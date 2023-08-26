Celtics' Jaylen Brown Becomes 1st Active NBA Player to Participate in BIG3 Game

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Jaylen Brown is the first active NBA player to play in a Big3 game.

Brown made his debut in the 3-on-3 league during Saturdays' Big3 All-Star Game at the O2 arena London.

He put up nine points, five rebounds and two assists as a starter for Team Big in a 51-42 loss to Team 3, per The Athletic's Jason Jones.

Brown played in support of the local youth charity London Youth, according to the Big3, which announced the league would match Brown's donation.

Ice Cube, who founded the Big3 in 2017, called Brown a "hero" for his participation.

Brown's participation in the Big3 All-Star comes one month after he earned the most lucrative deal in NBA history by agreeing to a five-year, $303.7 million supermax extension with the Celtics.

"Having some fun for charity, giving back to the community, and supporting," Brown said after the game (h/t CBS Sports.) "It's amazing being in this environment. Shout out to London, shout out to the O2. Excited to give back to charity, excited to be a part of this, and I appreciate you, Ice Cube."

The Big3 championship game, which followed the All-Star Game, featured former Boston Celtic Jordan Crawford putting up 23 points as the Enemies beat the Triplets 50-43 for their first Big3 title.