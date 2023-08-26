X

    Jordan Crawford Has NBA Fans Calling for Contract After Dominating BIG3 Title Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2023

    FRISCO, TEXAS - JULY 10: Jordan Crawford #27 of the Enemies drives past Kevin Murphy #55 of the 3 Headed Monsters during the game in BIG3 Week Four at Comerica Center on July 10, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images for BIG3)
    Logan Riely/Getty Images for BIG3

    Jordan Crawford powered Enemies to their first BIG3 championship in a 50-43 victory over Triplets on Saturday in London.

    Crawford had a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, outdueling Triplets' Joe Johnson (18 points). With his team up four, he nailed a long-range jumper to clinch the win.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Jordan Crawford walks it off. <br>The Enemies win <a href="https://twitter.com/thebig3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thebig3</a> title! <a href="https://t.co/eewB2Ix0cS">pic.twitter.com/eewB2Ix0cS</a>

    The 34-year-old hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2017-18 season, but some fans were calling for him to return to the Association on the strength of his performance in the title game.

    Big Beluv'd @HD_Ish36

    Jordan Crawford need that training camp deal asap.

    Breeze @BreezeSeason

    That Big 3 finals game was 🔥🔥🔥 Jordan Crawford should be on somebody bench

    DJB 🏁🖤 @Brotha_Hagi

    Jordan Crawford gotta be In somebody training camp… he's a veteran bucket

    AV8R X @AV8RX713

    Jordan Crawford was cooking all game. Big 3 championship MVP

    Kenny @Solo_Kennyy

    Jordan Crawford a bucket and he called game on that shot <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BIG3?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BIG3</a>

    Ballislife.com @Ballislife

    The Enemies are your BIG3 Champions! <br><br>Jordan Crawford had 23 of his team's 50 points including the game winner. <a href="https://t.co/xl6xdBGegL">pic.twitter.com/xl6xdBGegL</a>

    MD🎞️ @realdealMD

    Jordan Crawford got ice in his veins 🥶 <a href="https://twitter.com/thebig3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thebig3</a>

    Elijah Stewart's 19 points helped to pace Enemies. Isaiah Austin (eight points) was the only other player from the team to score.

    Crawford was the standout player of the 2023 postseason. Last week, he poured in 27 points and knocked down seven three-pointers as Enemies ended Trilogy's bid for a third straight title.

    The 6'4" guard will presumably look to help Enemies defend their crown when BIG3 returns for its seventh season in 2024.

