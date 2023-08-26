Jordan Crawford Has NBA Fans Calling for Contract After Dominating BIG3 Title Game

Logan Riely/Getty Images for BIG3

Jordan Crawford powered Enemies to their first BIG3 championship in a 50-43 victory over Triplets on Saturday in London.

Crawford had a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, outdueling Triplets' Joe Johnson (18 points). With his team up four, he nailed a long-range jumper to clinch the win.

The 34-year-old hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2017-18 season, but some fans were calling for him to return to the Association on the strength of his performance in the title game.

Elijah Stewart's 19 points helped to pace Enemies. Isaiah Austin (eight points) was the only other player from the team to score.

Crawford was the standout player of the 2023 postseason. Last week, he poured in 27 points and knocked down seven three-pointers as Enemies ended Trilogy's bid for a third straight title.

The 6'4" guard will presumably look to help Enemies defend their crown when BIG3 returns for its seventh season in 2024.