Padres' Robert Suárez Suspended 10 Games After Ejection for Foreign Substance

San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suárez was suspended 10 games for using foreign substances when he was playing, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Suárez was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins following an inspection from umpires:

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the relief pitcher is appealing and said the sticky stuff umpires discovered was just sunscreen.

