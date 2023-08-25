X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Padres' Robert Suárez Suspended 10 Games After Ejection for Foreign Substance

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: Robert Suarez #75 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at PETCO Park on August 18, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
    Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

    San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suárez was suspended 10 games for using foreign substances when he was playing, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

    Suárez was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins following an inspection from umpires:

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Robert Suarez just got ejected after a substance check by the umpires 😬 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BallySportsFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/QVIrRPExXc">pic.twitter.com/QVIrRPExXc</a>

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the relief pitcher is appealing and said the sticky stuff umpires discovered was just sunscreen.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.