76ers' Tyrese Maxey on James Harden Trade Rumors: 'It's Not Our First Rodeo'

The James Harden situation with the Philadelphia 76ers is certainly uncomfortable, but Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey says that it is just a part of the business.

On his Maxey on the Mic podcast, the guard spoke about Harden's vocal dissatisfaction with the organization and his lack of desire to play for the team next season. He said that the situation isn't easy but is also something he and his teammates have dealt with before.

"It's crazy to say this, but it's not our first rodeo, honestly," Maxey said. "That's funny to say, but that's life. James is his own individual and he's able to do whatever he pleases. I'm preparing right now to play with him or without him. ... And I love James. If James decided he's going to come back and play for us, there's nobody in this organization that would be upset about that."

He elaborated by saying that he supports Harden as a friend but is preparing for next season the same way regardless of where Harden is playing.

"I will say this about the situation: To each his own," Maxey said. "James, he's a professional and he's doing something for a reason. You just have to kind of sit back and understand what he's doing as a friend, but then as a teammate and someone as a part of an organization I'm with right now, you have to prepare for whether James is going to be there or not going to be there. That's just the nature of it."

