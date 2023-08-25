USC's Caleb Williams: Some Players Should Be Paid More for EA Sports' CFB Video Game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams believes all players should not be paid the same amount to appear in the return of EA Sports' college football game.

Williams explained his position to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports:

"Thing about life is, you have to adjust to anything. Businesses and brands and things like that have to adjust to the new brand of college. I'd love to have the game back, but it's the new day and age and everybody knows what the new day and age in college is.

"It's like if you go to school and you are a straight-A student and there's another kid whose strong suit isn't school and he gets B's or B-minuses. How fair would it be if you get the same grade as him? That never works in school and it doesn't make sense. That's how I look at that game with the situation with the $500."

Dellenger noted there has been reporting that EA planned on paying each player $500 to appear in the game, but the company itself has called that "speculation."

The beloved game has not been released since 2013 amid challenges regarding the use of college players before the name, image and likeness opportunities of today's world were present. In theory, the availability of NIL pathways should clear the way for the game to launch.

Yet Dellenger noted leaders from the College Football Players Association have called for athletes to boycott allowing their likeness to be used in the game if the payout is truly going to be a uniform $500 across the board.

It isn't difficult to see where Williams is coming from with his statements.

After all, he is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and plays quarterback for a high-profile program in USC. His inclusion in the game would likely draw more interest from people looking to purchase the newest edition from EA Sports.

"It depends on who you are and your situation and if you earned it," he continued. "There's certain people that have been in college for many years and been playing for many years, and there's other guys who have been in college for many years and haven't played and haven't been doing this and that. It depends on your situation and who you are and what you have actually earned. I'm not talking about money earned… I'm talking about all the hard work you've put in."

For now, it remains to be seen whether the actual offer will be a uniform $500 across the board.

Perhaps, much like other NIL opportunities, star players such as Williams will be offered more to make an appearance.

According to On3's NIL valuation rankings, Williams has the fourth-highest NIL value among all college athletes. He is behind USC basketball player Bronny James, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and Texas quarterback Arch Manning. James and Manning are both household names in large part because of their famous relatives.

Someone like Williams would be in line to make quite a windfall from EA Sports if the company decides to offer different amounts of money to different players.