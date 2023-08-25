Heisman Trophy Odds 2023: USC's Caleb Williams Heavy Betting Favorite Entering Week 0

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

On the eve of the 2023 college football season, USC star Caleb Williams is the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy for the second consecutive year.

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Williams is a +450 favorite (bet $100 to win $450) to take home the award.

LSU's Jayden Daniels is second on the list at +1100, followed by Texas' Quinn Ewers (+1300), Georgia's Carson Beck, Clemson's Cade Klubnik and Florida State's Jordan Travis (all at +1400).

The hype train for Williams is only picking up steam after a dazzling performance in 2022. He set USC records for the most passing yards (4,537), passing touchdowns (42) and total touchdowns (52) in a single season.

Williams also led FBS in passing touchdowns, ranked third in passing yards and 19th in completion percentage (66.6). He's widely regarded as the best prospect in the 2024 NFL draft if he decides to leave the Trojans after this season.

While it's no surprise to see Williams atop the list of Heisman favorites, he is fighting against 48 years of history. The only two-time Heisman winner was Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975.

This is a year where that trend could end because the main Heisman contenders Williams was up against last year are, for the most part, no longer in college. Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud, Stetson Bennett, Hendon Hooker, Bryce Young, Blake Corum, Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson and Drake Maye rounded out the top 10 in Heisman voting last year.

From that group, only Corum, Penix and Maye are still in college. Everyone else is currently in the NFL.

Daniels is a fifth-year senior entering his second season at LSU. He's one of the most dynamic players in college football coming off a 2022 campaign in which he threw for 2,913 yards, ran for 885 yards and accounted for 28 touchdowns in 14 games.

One key early-season game in the Heisman race will be on Sept. 3 when Daniels leads the Tigers against Travis and Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The race for the 2023 Heisman Trophy will begin on Saturday. Williams and the Trojans will open the season against San Jose State in Week 0.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.