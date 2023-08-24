WWE Star Bray Wyatt Dies at Age 36

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Professional wrestler Windham Rotunda, known by the ring name Bray Wyatt, died Thursday. He was 36 years old.

The news was shared by retired professional wrestler and WWE executive Triple H.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Wyatt had not wrestled since defeating LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in January. He had been sidelined for seven months by a "career- and life-threatening" illness, according to reporting by Fightful Select (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan and father Mike Rotunda, Wyatt was a three-time WWE world champion.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.