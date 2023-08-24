X

    WWE Star Bray Wyatt Dies at Age 36

    Julia StumbaughAugust 24, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - MARCH 01: WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt watches from the sideline during the XFL game between the DC Defenders and Tampa Bay Vipers on March 01, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Professional wrestler Windham Rotunda, known by the ring name Bray Wyatt, died Thursday. He was 36 years old.

    The news was shared by retired professional wrestler and WWE executive Triple H.

    Triple H @TripleH

    Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their…

    The cause of death has not been revealed.

    Wyatt had not wrestled since defeating LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in January. He had been sidelined for seven months by a "career- and life-threatening" illness, according to reporting by Fightful Select (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

    Following in the footsteps of his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan and father Mike Rotunda, Wyatt was a three-time WWE world champion.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

