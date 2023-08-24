NFL Scouts: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye Would've Gone Before Young, Stroud, Richardson

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye are expected to be the headliners of the 2024 NFL draft, but they reportedly would've gotten top billing this past year as well.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, "multiple scouts" said they would have picked either Williams or Maye with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft ahead of the talented class of quarterbacks that included Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

