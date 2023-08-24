Caleb Williams to Cardinals, Drake Maye to Bucs in ESPN's 2024 NFL Mock Draft

AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File

With the 2023 college football season set to kick off this weekend, it's already time to start projecting which players will be headlining the 2024 NFL draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller released his latest mock draft on Thursday, predicting that a pair of quarterbacks will be selected at the top with USC star Caleb Williams going to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 1 and North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 3 pick.

It's no surprise that Williams is projected as the top pick, as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been regarded as a generational talent who can change the trajectory of any franchise. If the Cardinals end up with the No. 1 pick, they will likely jump at the opportunity to replace Kyler Murray with a younger quarterback with a similar skillset and a higher ceiling.

Miller also predicted that the Cardinals land the No. 2 pick thanks to this year's draft-day trade with the Houston Texans and use it to select Ohio State star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., which would create a promising quarterback-receiver tandem along with Williams.

Maye at No. 3 makes sense after his breakout campaign for the Tar Heels last season in which he threw 38 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. The 6'4", 230-pound prospect has the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback and he's wowed scouts with his downfield passing ability.