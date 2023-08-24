Jimbo Fisher's Job Safe, 'No Panic' After Rough 2022 Season, Texas A&M AD Says

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Texas A&M may have brought in Bobby Petrino as a high-profile offensive coordinator, but Jimbo Fisher's job security is not in question.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told ESPN's Chris Low the school is feeling "no panic" after a 5-7 campaign in 2022.



"Build to last. That's my mantra," Bjork said. "There's no panic here. You can't be a blow-by-the-wind program in how you make decisions and expect to win championships in the SEC. Sure, last year was disappointing for all of us, but I look at where we're headed, and so does Jimbo."

The Aggies are 39-21 in Fisher's five seasons at the school. They peaked during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, going 9-1 and winning the Orange Bowl on their way to finishing fourth in the final Associated Press rankings.

The last two seasons have been major disappointments by comparison, with Texas A&M going 8-4 in 2021 and plummeting to 5-7 last season. It was Texas A&M's first losing season since 2009.

The addition of Petrino as offensive coordinator came as a direct result of the Aggies' offensive struggles in 2022 and led to speculation Fisher's job may not be safe. Petrino has nearly two decades' worth of college head coaching experience at Louisville, Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Missouri State.

"It was what was right for the program, the right time and the right guy," Fisher said of the Petrino hire. "It's something I had thought about a year or two before. I needed to be able to spend more time in other areas on our football team."

Fisher's contract runs through the 2031 season and would carry a $77 million buyout if he's fired after the 2023 campaign.