Deion Sanders Showcases 'Prime' Nike Cleats for Colorado Football in IG Video

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It's safe to say Colorado is embracing having Deion "Prime" Sanders as its head football coach.

Sanders unveiled the "PRIME" Nike DT 96 Cleat PEs the Buffaloes will wear on an Instagram video:

Notably, the shoes include a play on one of the coach's famous quotes and say: "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good."

Colorado will certainly have the chance to look good under a national spotlight this season. That's what happens when the program's new head coach is a Hall of Famer with two Super Bowl titles on his resume.

His approach to the transfer portal also drew plenty of attention this offseason, which will only put the team on a bigger stage.

Colorado is coming off a 1-11 season and has just one year with more than five wins since the 2007 campaign. Sanders is fighting something of an uphill battle with a program that has been among the country's worst in recent years, but he is drawing plenty of attention to the Buffaloes in the process.