Padres' Robert Suarez Ejected After Sticky Substance Check; 4th MLB Case in 2023

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Before he even threw a pitch in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was ejected from the game following a sticky substance check.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, "Multiple umpires appeared to check the back of Suarez's glove and left hand before ejecting him from the game." He's the fourth MLB pitcher to be ejected during a sticky substance check this season, and he's set for a 10-game suspension.

Suarez has made 13 appearances this season and has a 2-2 record with a 4.73 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 13.1 innings of work. After an impressive showing in the 2022 season, he re-signed with San Diego on a five-year, $46 million contract in November.

In addition to Suarez, Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer was ejected for violating the league's sticky substance rules during a start when he was a member of the New York Mets. New York Yankees starter Domingo Germán and Mets reliever Drew Smith also suffered the same fate this year.

Since MLB implemented its policy against foreign substances in 2021, a total of six pitchers have been ejected from games. During the 2021 season, Caleb Smith, who was with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Héctor Santiago, who was with the Seattle Mariners, were suspended for violations of the policy.

The Padres went on to win Wednesday's game against the Marlins 4-0 in order to improve to 61-67. San Diego will have the day off on Thursday before beginning a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.