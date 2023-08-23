Corey Davis Announces NFL Retirement After 6-Year Career with Titans, Jets

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Corey Davis announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Davis, 28, played for the Tennessee Titans from 2017 to 2020 before spending the last two years with the New York Jets. He was due a $10.5 million base salary in 2023, but none of that money was guaranteed. It's possible Davis was facing being released ahead of 53-man roster cuts.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

