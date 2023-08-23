X

NFL

    Corey Davis Announces NFL Retirement After 6-Year Career with Titans, Jets

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2023

    Veteran wide receiver Corey Davis announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Veteran WR Corey Davis announced he is retiring from the NFL: <a href="https://t.co/TObeNMTSVN">pic.twitter.com/TObeNMTSVN</a>

    New York Jets @nyjets

    Thank you for everything you've given to the Jets organization, <a href="https://twitter.com/TheCDavis84?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheCDavis84</a>.<br><br>Wishing you the best, CD 💚

    Davis, 28, played for the Tennessee Titans from 2017 to 2020 before spending the last two years with the New York Jets. He was due a $10.5 million base salary in 2023, but none of that money was guaranteed. It's possible Davis was facing being released ahead of 53-man roster cuts.

