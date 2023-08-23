Iowa's Noah Shannon Suspended for CFB Season in Gambling Probe; School to Appeal

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon has been suspended by the NCAA for the 2023 college football season as part of the state's investigation into illegal sports gambling.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced the decision Wednesday, adding the school intends to appeal the decision.

Iowa's athletic department said in a press release a total of 11 current athletes for the school will have their eligibility impacted as a result of the investigation's findings. The names of the athletes are not being released until Iowa receives consent from them under the Family Education Right and Privacy Act.

Iowa announced on May 8 that the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission notified the school about potential NCAA violations related to sports wagering.

A total of 111 individuals were cited in the notification, including 26 current student-athletes from football, baseball, men's basketball, men's track and field and men's wrestling.

The list didn't include any current or former coaches, and the "vast majority of the individuals are student-staff, former student-athletes, or those with no connection to UI Athletics."

Shannon was one of three Iowa players originally scheduled to attend Big Ten media days in July, but he withdrew from the event as a result of the ongoing gambling probe, according to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

The 23-year-old has admitted to wagering on events, but he hasn't publicly stated what he bet on or how much he wagered.

"They're taking their time doing their investigation, and I can't be mad at them for that," Shannon said of the NCAA investigation earlier this month. "I mean, I broke a rule. I owned up to it."

On Aug. 10, Ryan Hansen of the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported four current or former members of the Hawkeyes football team were charged with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's probe into sports gambling.

Wide receiver Jack Johnson and student manager Owen O'Brien were the current members of the team charged. Wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and safety Reggie Bracy, who both transferred from the program after the 2022 season, were also charged in the case.

Shannon is not one of the athletes who has been charged. He is entering his sixth season with the Hawkeyes. He has started all 27 games for the team over the past two seasons and recorded a career-high 8.5 tackles for loss in 2022.

Iowa is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. It will open the regular season on Sept. 2 against Utah State.