Michigan Athletics, Peloton Announce Partnership; Features Co-Branded Bikes

G Fiume/Getty Images

University of Michigan athletics and Peloton announced a partnership that will feature co-branded bikes on Wolverines sidelines and athletic facilities.

"We're pleased to partner with Peloton as its first collegiate activation," said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. "We look forward to collaborating with Peloton and LEARFIELD on projects ranging from beneficial opportunities for our student-athletes to enhanced membership possibilities and content for the entire U-M community."

The deal is the first of its kind for Peloton, which has seen a rapid rise in the in-home execise ranks in recent years. Peloton's market cap is currently listed at $2.5 billion.

No financial terms of the deal with Michigan have been made available. Wolverines-branded Peloton gear will not be made available for purchase at this time.