Final Picks for MJF vs. Adam Cole, Young Bucks vs. FTR and AEW All In 2023 Match Card

2 of 7

The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita



This should be a good match to get the crowd pumped up. The result ultimately does not matter as much as the action and story. Kenny Omega vs. Takeshita will be the biggest focus, but Kota Ibushi is likely to be protected most of anyone.



Winners: Golden Elite as Omega and Ibushi find their tag team chemistry again.







Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club and Proud 'N Powerful vs. Best Friends, Rey Fenix and Eddie Kingston

AEW PPVs has often featured a chaotic, hardcore brawl to change up the dynamic of the night. This should be wild, battling around the entire stadium. BCC will remain heavily protected, especially after giving one up to The Elite.



Winner: Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley defeating Orange Cassidy.







Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

The talent in this match would dictate a higher spot on the card, but the build has been rushed due to The Assassin's focus on the G1 Climax. This will be the next chapter for Ospreay in AEW and continue to build his legacy.



Winner: Ospreay by pinfall with some help from Don Callis.







Trios Championships: House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn

This is the final match of a trilogy that has not gone well for The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass so far. However, this final match has heat that the others lacked, particularly Gunn committing to what looks to be the final run of his career. He will get that Wembley victory.



Winners: Acclaimed and Gunn finally get it done and give a legend one last title run.