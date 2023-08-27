Final Picks for MJF vs. Adam Cole, Young Bucks vs. FTR and AEW All In 2023 Match CardAugust 27, 2023
Final Picks for MJF vs. Adam Cole, Young Bucks vs. FTR and AEW All In 2023 Match Card
- AEW champion MJF vs. Adam Cole.
- AEW tag team champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks.
- "Real world champion" CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe.
- Casket Match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland.
- AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya.
- Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay.
- Stadium Stampede's debut in Wembley.
The most important night in professional wrestling is upon us. All In 2023 will happen at Wembley Stadium in front of the biggest audience All Elite Wrestling has ever produced.
Outside of WWE, no company has gotten even close to the paid audience in attendance for this show, exceeding 80,000 in London, England. There is a possibility that the company could never reach this milestone again.
Every results will further define AEW for the next era of the company. These matches include:
The following are final predictions for these matches and the rest of the card, trying to figure out with hours to spare what AEW will do in the biggest moment of the company's legacy.
Buy In
FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook
Perry has grown significantly since turning heel, and he is helping Hook come out of his shell. This should be a good one that will force Taz's son to compete more than he ever has before to reclaim his family championship.
Winner: Hook
ROH Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF and Adam Cole
The story of MJF and Cole's growing friendship has been the best in AEW, so it made sense to double dip on it. However, with one likely to turn on the other by the end of the night, they cannot win tag team gold, especially against one of wrestling's top teams.
Winners: Aussie Open when MJF and Cole cannot stay on the same page.
Undercard
The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita
This should be a good match to get the crowd pumped up. The result ultimately does not matter as much as the action and story. Kenny Omega vs. Takeshita will be the biggest focus, but Kota Ibushi is likely to be protected most of anyone.
Winners: Golden Elite as Omega and Ibushi find their tag team chemistry again.
Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club and Proud 'N Powerful vs. Best Friends, Rey Fenix and Eddie Kingston
AEW PPVs has often featured a chaotic, hardcore brawl to change up the dynamic of the night. This should be wild, battling around the entire stadium. BCC will remain heavily protected, especially after giving one up to The Elite.
Winner: Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley defeating Orange Cassidy.
Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay
The talent in this match would dictate a higher spot on the card, but the build has been rushed due to The Assassin's focus on the G1 Climax. This will be the next chapter for Ospreay in AEW and continue to build his legacy.
Winner: Ospreay by pinfall with some help from Don Callis.
Trios Championships: House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn
This is the final match of a trilogy that has not gone well for The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass so far. However, this final match has heat that the others lacked, particularly Gunn committing to what looks to be the final run of his career. He will get that Wembley victory.
Winners: Acclaimed and Gunn finally get it done and give a legend one last title run.
AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya
Fatal 4-Way matches are often considered more action than story, but AEW has been building to this bout since January. The Outcasts have tried to dominate the women's division throughout 2023.
Their main rivals have been Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida as well as the unfortunately injured Jamie Hayter. This should be a great showcase of the top women in AEW with the AEW Women's Championship hanging in the balance.
The result is only in question because of how many wrestlers are involved. Shida just won her second AEW Women's Championship. She did not defeat Storm just to lose at Wembley Stadium.
Storm does not need the gold after a successful second run of her own. The time is not right for The Doctor, and Saraya has not shown that she is ready to carry the top title yet in AEW since returning to action.
Shida is the perfect star to represent AEW right now, and a win in front of 80,000+ fans would be the ultimate statement on her star power.
Winner: Shida retains after Saraya and Storm stop working together.
Casket: Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage
On paper, this match looks odd on a card as big as AEW All In, but everyone involved has sold this as a special match. This may be the second best story AEW has told going into the the night.
Swerve Strickland has been a thorn in the side of Darby Allin for a long time. The two revisited that history recently when Nick Wayne officially debuted for AEW. This has led to Sting getting involved to defend the man he has mentored for years in AEW.
The final piece of this tag team match was Christian Cage, replacing AR Fox. He has some history with Darby Allin, but it is Captain Charisma's history with Sting that makes this special. The two have been working together and against each other since 2006.
This is a story of long-term stories coming to a head that should be spectacular thanks to the chemistry in the mix.
While the heels could use the win, Sting has yet to lose a match in AEW. He does not need to lose here, so he will not. The faces will win, likely getting some help from friends including Wayne and Fox.
Winners: Sting and Allin win with some help from some good friends.
"Real World Championship": CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe
CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe is one of those feuds that defined wrestling beyond the WWE veil. It was a defining story in Ring of Honor history, a company that set the stage for AEW's arrival.
That was 2004. It is now 2023. Both of these men have two decades of extra mileage on their bodies. They cannot have those same classics together.
However, Joe and Punk gave fans a preview of their new dynamic on the fourth episode of AEW Collision in July. They can still compete, and they will try to tell a unique story together with a unique title on the line.
The Best in the World has claimed that he is still the "Real World Champion" until someone can take his old AEW World Championship away from him. The Samoan Submission Machine could be the guy.
However, it is more likely that Punk will live to fight another day. He can defeat Joe definitively this time and appear after the main event with a definitive statement about his intentions to reclaim the AEW World Championship.
Winner: Punk retains with a definitive GTS to set up a title unification at All Out.
AEW Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks
No two teams have been more important to tag team wrestling in the modern era than FTR and The Young Bucks. They are two sides of tag team wrestling: the hard-hitting technicians and the high-flying acrobats.
Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson built the foundation of what AEW would become as two of the key promoters for the original All In. Their brand of spectacle, inspired by The Rockers and Hardy Boyz, is wild and chaotic.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler found each other in WWE and quickly brought back a fervor for old-school wrestling. Their inspirations including The Brain Busters and The Hart Foundation were working a style unlike WWE has seen in recent decades.
Each team loves tag team wrestling, but only one can be the best. This match will be for the AEW Tag Team Championships but also the legacy of these teams. The winner will have the third and deciding victory in this rivalry.
Cash Wheeler's arrest on July 28, first reported by PWInsider, could play a role in the decision, but it is more likely the final decision will be made based on what is right for AEW and the moment.
While either duo could win given their equal long-term importance to the business, the stage is decidedly more connected to The Young Bucks. They main evented the first All In. They are the very center of AEW and its promotion of tag team wrestling.
Winner: Young Bucks win clean in a tag team classic.
AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
No match is more important to AEW right now than MJF vs. Adam Cole. What was originally a one-off match on AEW Dynamite has become the story of the summer.
These two have gone from good rivals to great friends. The Boom has finally found his place in AEW alongside The Salt of the Earth. They have a chemistry that no one did with Cole, even at his best in NXT.
The extra layer to all of this is a main event with two faces both struggling to stay the good guys. MJF just turned face, but he has never been that guy before in AEW. Cole similarly has rarely played the face for long in any company.
While fans are invested in these two as friends, it seems inevitable that one will turn on the other. Will it happen at Wembley? At this point, it might be more surprising if they walked still as friends.
Anything can happen, but the best story would be continuing to slow build. If MJF defeats Cole clean, proving his good intentions while taking away Cole's biggest moment, it could fester until The Boom explodes down the line.
This also would allow MJF to finish another story in his journey to stardom, fighting CM Punk one last time to truly prove himself as the one AEW world champion.
Winner: MJF retains in a surprisingly clean match where both remain friends.