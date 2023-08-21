Jonathan Taylor's Potential Landing Spots Debated by Fans After Colts OK Trade Talks

Jonathan Taylor's Potential Landing Spots Debated by Fans After Colts OK Trade TalksAugust 21, 2023
It now looks very likely that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be playing elsewhere in 2023.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the team had given the tailback permission to seek a trade.
This comes after a July trade request from Taylor and a messy overall offseason that has included a disastrous meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay, a contested back injury that could have put him on the non-football injury list and his continued presence of the physically unable to perform list as a result of offseason ankle surgery.
The development had fans on social media debating which landing spot should be next for the tailback with options including the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.
Jae @jae_davisss
i'm telling you when Jonathan Taylor goes to Chicago <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> just say i told ya so<br><br>4 reasons why this works<br><br>1. Chicagos timeline fits perfectly with JT, Fields is coming into his peak and 23/24 Mooney and DJ r 25-27 Herbert is in year 3. Oline is young and looking promising too.… <a href="https://t.co/MjnC9pH0aN">https://t.co/MjnC9pH0aN</a>
NFL Notifications @NFLNotify
𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧:<br>Jonathan Taylor's camp have begun making calls to teams that Taylor prefers.<br><br>His number #1 preference is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> but they are unlikely to be interested unless the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> are willing to take a salary dump player like Cedrick Wilson Jr. In return. <a href="https://t.co/vJH1czzbRh">pic.twitter.com/vJH1czzbRh</a>
Kyle McDonald @mcdtakes
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> are allowing Jonathan Taylor seek a trade. How this could impact the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> and AFC East: <br><br>After missing out on Dalvin Cook, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> could definitely be exploring this. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> could also use some help in the run game to take the load off of Josh Allen. <a href="https://t.co/xmGs7eZRDk">pic.twitter.com/xmGs7eZRDk</a>
Aaron Bowers @AB_melts
<a href="https://twitter.com/MahomeSZN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MahomeSZN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArrowheadLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArrowheadLive</a> How about CEH and Chris Jones for Jonathan Taylor and a 1st Round Pick?? I would rather sign Jones but if isn't going to sign…..
Taylor would add significant value to any team that gets him and he would not come at a huge cap hit if he were just acquired for the 2023 season. He is set to make $4.3 million this season, and his inability to come to terms on an extension with the Colts was a huge reason for his failing relationship with the team.
He is among the elite at the position when healthy, which is shown by his 2021 performance that saw him rush for a league-high 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns and finish as the runner-up for the Offensive Player of the Year Award.
His production went down in 2022, as he had 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Colts, but his ankle injury was a key reason for this. If he is healthy and returns to form, he could be a dynamic addition to a team looking to take a step forward in 2022.