    Jonathan Taylor's Potential Landing Spots Debated by Fans After Colts OK Trade Talks

    Jack MurrayAugust 21, 2023

    WESTFIELD, IN - AUGUST 01: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) watches a drill from the sidelines during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp on August 1, 2023 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It now looks very likely that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be playing elsewhere in 2023.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the team had given the tailback permission to seek a trade.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. <a href="https://t.co/AT7GgJGLAQ">pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ</a>

    This comes after a July trade request from Taylor and a messy overall offseason that has included a disastrous meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay, a contested back injury that could have put him on the non-football injury list and his continued presence of the physically unable to perform list as a result of offseason ankle surgery.

    The development had fans on social media debating which landing spot should be next for the tailback with options including the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

    32BeatWriters @32BeatWriters

    Howie Roseman lurking <a href="https://t.co/OXPtp9ormY">pic.twitter.com/OXPtp9ormY</a>

    State of the Eagles @StateofEagles

    D'Andre Swift is nice, Rashaad Penny could be nice if he stays healthy, Gainwell and Scott are solid professionals but aren't stand outs.<br><br>Get Jonathan Taylor in an Eagles uniform behind this offensive line and he will rush for 1,500 yards.

    Benji @B_Shmoney

    Jonathan Taylor/D'Andre Swift backfield will feed families

    Buffalo Rumblings @BuffRumblings

    Bills should trade for RB Jonathan Taylor takes in 3… 2… 1… <a href="https://t.co/Bc9srnIY79">https://t.co/Bc9srnIY79</a>

    Joe Begonis/DeFi @TheBegonis

    Jonathan Taylor -&gt; Bears 🐻

    Chicago Sports Fan 🐻/🐂 @CHISportsFann

    JONATHAN TAYLOR YOU ARE A CHICAGO BEAR <a href="https://t.co/aODCqifo0s">https://t.co/aODCqifo0s</a>

    gooni @goonionx

    CHICAGO

    Bearsszn @bearssznn

    Imagine already having an elite running game &amp; then adding Jonathan Taylor to that….🤯<br><br>Bears SB Champs confirmed

    Jae @jae_davisss

    i'm telling you when Jonathan Taylor goes to Chicago <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> just say i told ya so<br><br>4 reasons why this works<br><br>1. Chicagos timeline fits perfectly with JT, Fields is coming into his peak and 23/24 Mooney and DJ r 25-27 Herbert is in year 3. Oline is young and looking promising too.… <a href="https://t.co/MjnC9pH0aN">https://t.co/MjnC9pH0aN</a>

    John Frascella (Football) @LegendSports7

    Jonathan Taylor bout to make the Miami Dolphins extremely freakin' scary. <a href="https://t.co/5LOxmqrfxw">https://t.co/5LOxmqrfxw</a>

    DynastyCop Zach @ZWDynastyCop

    Jonathan Taylor on the Dolphins would be scary

    NFL Notifications @NFLNotify

    𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧:<br>Jonathan Taylor's camp have begun making calls to teams that Taylor prefers.<br><br>His number #1 preference is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> but they are unlikely to be interested unless the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> are willing to take a salary dump player like Cedrick Wilson Jr. In return. <a href="https://t.co/vJH1czzbRh">pic.twitter.com/vJH1czzbRh</a>

    SoCal_Derek_ @socal_derek_

    He is Younger then Delvin and more upside , this i want to happen ! Trade all our backs except for achene and brooks and bring Jonathan Taylor to MIAMI ! <a href="https://t.co/tbygBfk4ju">pic.twitter.com/tbygBfk4ju</a>

    Kyle McDonald @mcdtakes

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> are allowing Jonathan Taylor seek a trade. How this could impact the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> and AFC East: <br><br>After missing out on Dalvin Cook, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> could definitely be exploring this. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> could also use some help in the run game to take the load off of Josh Allen. <a href="https://t.co/xmGs7eZRDk">pic.twitter.com/xmGs7eZRDk</a>

    Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

    If I'm the GM of the Miami Dolphins I'm calling the Colts IMMEDIATELY for Jonathan Taylor.

    Christopher David Ryan @cdr_1958

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> have their second shot at Jonathan Taylor after picking CEH over JT in the 2020 draft. <a href="https://t.co/5AFMZcEP7G">https://t.co/5AFMZcEP7G</a>

    Aaron Bowers @AB_melts

    <a href="https://twitter.com/MahomeSZN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MahomeSZN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArrowheadLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArrowheadLive</a> How about CEH and Chris Jones for Jonathan Taylor and a 1st Round Pick?? I would rather sign Jones but if isn't going to sign…..

    no name @Yanhhoualee

    I would send J.K Dobbins with draft picks for Jonathan Taylor

    Sports in Five @sportsinfive

    Let's add Jonathan Taylor to this Browns offense <a href="https://t.co/MjqQ2zooEV">https://t.co/MjqQ2zooEV</a>

    Seahawks Today @TodaySeahawks

    Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor are about to be unstoppable <a href="https://t.co/gff1XrxbhR">https://t.co/gff1XrxbhR</a>

    LockettUp @LockettUp2021

    If the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> trade picks for Jonathan Taylor it doesn't count as drafting a running back. <a href="https://t.co/THbFzhuuoP">https://t.co/THbFzhuuoP</a>

    Kabory @KingKDP13

    Rhamondre Stevenson, Jonathan Taylor and Ezekiel Elliott <a href="https://t.co/u4TtFEqtDI">pic.twitter.com/u4TtFEqtDI</a>

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    Jonathan Taylor if he lands with the Bengals <a href="https://t.co/xmjrQFPeYG">pic.twitter.com/xmjrQFPeYG</a>

    Taylor would add significant value to any team that gets him and he would not come at a huge cap hit if he were just acquired for the 2023 season. He is set to make $4.3 million this season, and his inability to come to terms on an extension with the Colts was a huge reason for his failing relationship with the team.

    He is among the elite at the position when healthy, which is shown by his 2021 performance that saw him rush for a league-high 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns and finish as the runner-up for the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

    His production went down in 2022, as he had 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Colts, but his ankle injury was a key reason for this. If he is healthy and returns to form, he could be a dynamic addition to a team looking to take a step forward in 2022.

