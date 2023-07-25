Colts' Jonathan Taylor Begins Training Camp on PUP List amid Ankle Injury Recovery

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list while he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Taylor is eligible to be activated at any time, Pelissero added.

Taylor injured his ankle in a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and he was in-and-out of the lineup for much of the 2022 season after that. He underwent surgery in January and called the procedure a "no brainer," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years," Taylor said. "Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I'm good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I'm 100% ready to rock. That's all you can ask.

"It was a no-brainer. Get that out of the way, so you can focus on maintaining your body and get ready for the season."

The Colts selected Taylor in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Wisconsin and he had an impressive rookie season, rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games, in addition to catching 36 passes for 299 yards and one score.

Taylor went on to have a breakout 2021 campaign, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 40 passes for 360 yards and two scores en route to a Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro selection.

With Taylor's ankle ailment hindering him throughout the 2022 campaign, he rushed for just 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games, all of which were the lowest marks of his career.

With 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson expected to take over as Indy's starting quarterback this season, Taylor figures to play a significant role in the offense, especially if the passing game struggles.