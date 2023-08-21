Police: Ohio State Wrestler Sammy Sasso Was Shot, Injured During Carjacking

G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images

New details emerged regarding the shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso, including a report that he was shot and seriously hurt during a carjacking.

According to Cole Behrens of the Columbus Dispatch, the police report regarding the Friday incident said two suspects approached Sasso and demanded his vehicle. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the wrestler and then shot him before they took the car and drove away.

Sasso was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen.

He posted an update Sunday and said "it's been tough as hell but we are steadily improving":

Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan released a statement that said, in part, "Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus," per Behrens.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith also released a statement and offered his support:

Sasso is a fifth-year senior and a decorated wrestler for the Buckeyes.

He is a two-time Big Ten champion in his weight division, is one of nine Ohio State wrestlers in program history to earn All-American status for four years and is a two-time runner-up at the NCAA wrestling championships.