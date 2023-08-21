X

    Police: Ohio State Wrestler Sammy Sasso Was Shot, Injured During Carjacking

    August 21, 2023

    New details emerged regarding the shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso, including a report that he was shot and seriously hurt during a carjacking.

    According to Cole Behrens of the Columbus Dispatch, the police report regarding the Friday incident said two suspects approached Sasso and demanded his vehicle. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the wrestler and then shot him before they took the car and drove away.

    Sasso was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen.

    He posted an update Sunday and said "it's been tough as hell but we are steadily improving":

    sasso chamberlain @sammysasso

    god bless everyone for their support during this time. it's been tough as hell but we are steadily improving. I can't thank everyone enough for being in my corner.

    Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan released a statement that said, in part, "Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus," per Behrens.

    Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith also released a statement and offered his support:

    Gene Smith @OSU_AD

    Sammy Sasso was transported to <a href="https://twitter.com/OSUWexMed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OSUWexMed</a> where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC. <br><br>We're with you Sammy.

    Sasso is a fifth-year senior and a decorated wrestler for the Buckeyes.

    He is a two-time Big Ten champion in his weight division, is one of nine Ohio State wrestlers in program history to earn All-American status for four years and is a two-time runner-up at the NCAA wrestling championships.