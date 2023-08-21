Police: Ohio State Wrestler Sammy Sasso Was Shot, Injured During Carjacking

Police: Ohio State Wrestler Sammy Sasso Was Shot, Injured During CarjackingAugust 21, 2023
New details emerged regarding the shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso, including a report that he was shot and seriously hurt during a carjacking.
According to Cole Behrens of the Columbus Dispatch, the police report regarding the Friday incident said two suspects approached Sasso and demanded his vehicle. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the wrestler and then shot him before they took the car and drove away.
Sasso was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen.
He posted an update Sunday and said "it's been tough as hell but we are steadily improving":
Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan released a statement that said, in part, "Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus," per Behrens.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith also released a statement and offered his support:
Gene Smith @OSU_AD
Sammy Sasso was transported to <a href="https://twitter.com/OSUWexMed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OSUWexMed</a> where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC. <br><br>We're with you Sammy.
Sasso is a fifth-year senior and a decorated wrestler for the Buckeyes.
He is a two-time Big Ten champion in his weight division, is one of nine Ohio State wrestlers in program history to earn All-American status for four years and is a two-time runner-up at the NCAA wrestling championships.