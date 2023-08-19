Ohio State Wrestler Sammy Sasso Shot, Recovering from Non-Life Threatening Injuries

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso, a two-time Big Ten champion, was shot in Columbus on Saturday, according to ESPN.

He reportedly was found in an alley near campus and was hospitalized in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Head coach Tom Ryan released the following statement on Sunday (h/t Lily Carey of the Columbus Dispatch):

"Ohio State student-athlete Sammy Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus. Sasso was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (WMC), where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso's injuries are not life-threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family. OSUPD is assisting Columbus Police with the ongoing investigation."

According to Carey, "Few details were available on the shooting, which some reports said was connected with a robbery attempt. As of mid-day Saturday, no suspects had been taken into custody..."

Sasso, a fifth-year senior, is a two-time NCAA runner-up and four-time All-American. He fell short in this past season's 149-pound final against Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis—a four-time champion—helping lead Ohio State to a No. 4 finish at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

He is 114-13 in his career, which included a career-best 29 wins last season.