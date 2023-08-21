Deion Sanders' Manager, Colorado Agree to Contract for Amazon Documentary Series

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Deion Sanders enjoyed filming a documentary series during his time at Jackson State so much that he will be doing the same at Colorado.

According to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, the University of Colorado has entered into a contract with Sanders' business manager to film another docuseries with the Buffaloes as the follow-up to the Coach Prime series on Prime Video that captured his time with the Tigers.

The contract was signed by Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano and Constance Schwartz-Morini, who is the co-founder of SMAC Productions and SMAC Entertainment in addition to being Sanders' business manager.

Schrotenboer noted that Colorado is not receiving cash compensation as part of the contract, which is a departure from similar college sports arrangements in recent years. Michigan received $2.25 million for access and licensing from its football series on Prime Video in 2017.

However, Colorado believes the attention of the docuseries will pay off in the end.

"The exposure of hiring Coach Prime has already paid dividends in the form of record-breaking ticket and merchandise sales, and we are confident the documentary will only increase these 'Prime Effect' impacts throughout the university," Colorado spokesman Steve Hurlbert said.

Sanders and the Buffaloes will open their 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2 against No. 17 TCU.