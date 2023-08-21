WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21August 21, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 21 from Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.
WWE is still setting up for the Payback pay-per-view on September 2, but that doesn't mean we won't get some big matches before then.
In fact, a highly anticipated bout took place this week when Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Chade Gable.
We also saw The New Day take on Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle for a future shot at the tag titles, and Shinsuke Nakamura revealed what exactly he said to Seth Rollins before attacking him last week.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
