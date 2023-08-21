USC's Caleb Williams, OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. Among 2023 AP Preseason All-Americans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The 2023 Associated Press preseason All-America team was unveiled on Monday.

Headlining the list of college football's top returning players is USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. He's joined on the offensive side by Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

The entire preseason All-America first team looks like this:

Offense

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, junior, Southern California.

Running back: Blake Corum, senior, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, sophomore, Mississippi.

Tackle: Joe Alt, junior, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, senior, Penn State.

Guard: Cooper Beebe, senior, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, senior, Michigan.

Center: Sedrick Van Pran, senior, Georgia.

Tight end: Brock Bowers, junior, Georgia.

Wide receiver: Marvin Harrison Jr., junior, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, senior, Washington; Emeka Egbuka, junior, Ohio State.

All-purpose player: Travis Hunter, sophomore, Colorado.

Kicker: Joshua Karty, senior, Stanford.

Defense

Edge rusher: Jared Verse, senior, Florida State; Bralen Trice, senior, Washington.

Interior linemen: Jer'Zhan Newton, senior, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, junior, Cincinnati.

Linebacker: Harold Perkins, sophomore, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, junior, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, senior, Ohio State.

Cornerback: Kool-Aid McKinstry, junior, Alabama; Kalen King, junior, Penn State.

Safety: Kam Kinchens, junior, Miami; Malaki Starks, sophomore, Georgia.

Defensive back: Cooper DeJean, junior, Iowa.

Punter: Tory Taylor, senior, Iowa.

Arguably the best player in all of college football, Williams is back for the Trojans after being named 2022 AP Player of the Year while also winning the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award. The 21-year-old, who transferred from Oklahoma last year, threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against just five interceptions while adding 113 carries for 382 yards and 10 more scores.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the Buckeyes wideout is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign in which he posted 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison leads what might be the best receiving corps in the nation, as fellow Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka was also named to the pre-season All-American team.

Corum was a Heisman Trophy candidate last year after he rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries before suffering a knee injury late in the year that held him out of the Big Ten Championship. He will be trying to help the Wolverines make a third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The school with the most first-team selections is two-time defending national champion No. 1 Georgia, with tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive backs Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard. Ohio State was second with three selections, as linebacker Tommy Eichenberg joined Harrison and Egbuka.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 first-team selections, followed by the SEC with seven.

The 2023 college football season will begin on Saturday, Aug. 26, with Williams leading the No. 6 Trojans in a primetime matchup against San Jose State.