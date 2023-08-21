Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

There hasn't been a team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots, who finished both the 2003 and 2004 seasons as champions. But the Kansas City Chiefs have the potential to end the repeat drought.

Coming off a 2022 campaign in which they won their second Super Bowl in four years, the Chiefs appear poised for more success heading into the 2023 NFL season. Kansas City opens the year with a primetime home matchup vs. the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, as it will begin its quest for a second straight championship in the national spotlight.

The Chiefs have kept much of their core intact. The familiar faces of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and more will look to bring another Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City. However, there are some changes to the team's roster, and it will have to see whether it made the right moves to remain a championship contender.

Here's a look at the Chiefs' 2023 regular-season schedule, followed by analysis regarding the team's outlook and predictions for how they will fare.