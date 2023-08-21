Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 21, 2023
There hasn't been a team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots, who finished both the 2003 and 2004 seasons as champions. But the Kansas City Chiefs have the potential to end the repeat drought.
Coming off a 2022 campaign in which they won their second Super Bowl in four years, the Chiefs appear poised for more success heading into the 2023 NFL season. Kansas City opens the year with a primetime home matchup vs. the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, as it will begin its quest for a second straight championship in the national spotlight.
The Chiefs have kept much of their core intact. The familiar faces of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and more will look to bring another Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City. However, there are some changes to the team's roster, and it will have to see whether it made the right moves to remain a championship contender.
Here's a look at the Chiefs' 2023 regular-season schedule, followed by analysis regarding the team's outlook and predictions for how they will fare.
Chiefs' 2023 Schedule
Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, Sept. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 4: at New York Jets, Oct. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Week 5: at Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 6: vs. Denver Broncos, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video
Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 8: at Denver Broncos, Oct. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 9: vs. Miami Dolphins (in London), Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC
Week 12: at Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 13: at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Week 14: vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 15: at New England Patriots, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Week 16: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 17: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 31 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 18: at Los Angeles Chargers, Jan. 7 at TBD
Analysis and Expectations
The Chiefs are getting close to a decade of dominance atop the AFC West. They've won the division crown each of the past seven seasons, and they're in a good spot to possibly win their eighth in a row during the 2023 campaign.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is an overwhelming favorite to win the AFC West (-165 to do so; bet $165 to win $100). No other team in the division has better odds to capture the title than +340 (which belongs to the Chargers).
During their seven-year reign atop the AFC West, the Chiefs have lost more than four games in a season only twice during that span. They didn't last year, when they went 14-3 to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.
It should come as little surprise that Kansas City is also the betting favorite to win both the AFC title (+350) and Super Bowl championship (+600). After all, Mahomes is coming off a 2022 season in which he was named NFL MVP and Super Bowl LVII MVP, as the 27-year-old QB continues to power the franchise to great heights.
The Chiefs have reached at least the AFC Championship Game in each of the past five seasons. They would likely be a bit disappointed if they don't get back there, although the conference is loaded with tough competition, most notably the Bills and Bengals.
But for Kansas City, it's likely again Super Bowl or bust. Head coach Andy Reid has helped establish a championship culture for the franchise, and with the talent on its 2023 roster, it has high expectations for the upcoming season.
Predictions
Let's get this out of the way first: The Chiefs will again be the AFC West champions in 2023.
The other teams haven't improved enough to dethrone Kansas City, although Los Angeles is the clear second-best team in the division. The Chargers (led by quarterback Justin Herbert) could reach the playoffs for a second straight year, but it's most likely they'll return via a wild-card berth.
The Broncos could be better in their second season with Russell Wilson at quarterback. And the Raiders have a lot of talented playmakers surrounding new starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Neither team is better than the Chiefs, though.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under for Kansas City's win total set at 11.5, and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see the team finish with 12 or more victories. It should play well against division opponents, just like last year, when the Chiefs went 6-0 against their AFC West rivals.
There are some challenging opponents on Kansas City's schedule, including both Buffalo and Cincinnati. The Chiefs also have a Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Eagles in Week 11. Plus, there's always the potential for surprise teams to rise up during an NFL season.
But Kansas City shouldn't lose more than five games. The bigger question will be how far can it go in the playoffs? Also, will it capture a second straight Super Bowl title?
At this point, it's too early to tell. But don't be surprised if the Chiefs at least have an opportunity to win another championship by making it to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.
Prediction: Chiefs will finish 12-5