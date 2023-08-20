James Harden Ripped by Channing Frye: 'It's Bulls--t' Calling 76ers' Morey a Liar

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Stagwell

Former NBA forward Channing Frye isn't a fan of James Harden's tactics as the Philadelphia 76ers star attempts to engineer an exit from the team.

On his Road Trippin' podcast, Frye said that Harden calling Sixers president of basketball operations a liar was "petty s--t" and "bulls--t."

Frye alluded to how the 2017-18 MVP forced his way off the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets before turning to the same playbook with Philadelphia. He also questioned whether Harden's efforts are futile anyway since his trade value has diminished so much.

Morey initially signaled publicly the Sixers wanted a player of Harden's caliber or the kind of assets that can ultimately land another All-Star. However, Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported there's a sense by some the organization "is covertly hoping for" a total rebuild and added Morey "is coveting future first-round draft picks."

Whatever the Sixers' priorities are, it's tough to see a worthwhile return emerging.

As a result, the status quo might hold until at least training camp, in which Harden "currently has no plans of taking part," per The Athletic's Joe Vardon. If that comes to pass, then he's bound to become an even more polarizing figure.