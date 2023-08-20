Damian Lillard Appears to Unfollow Blazers on Instagram amid Heat Trade Rumors

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers could be creeping toward the finish line.

The seven-time All-Star appeared to unfollow the franchise he has spent his entire career with on Instagram as of Saturday evening.

While the cryptic decision doesn't necessarily mean that any move has been made or will be made in the near future, it's yet another shred of evidence that shows Lillard is prepared to move on from the only franchise he's ever known.

Lillard has been the face of the Trail Blazers franchise for a decade, with career averages of 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He has led the team to the postseason eight times, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

He reportedly wanted the Trail Blazers to acquire "needle-movers" if he were to stay with the team, but the franchise is now clearly headed toward a rebuild following a 33-49 finish last season.

Portland elected to use the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to select guard Scoot Henderson, as opposed to using the pick as trade bait to bring in a star player. Lillard made his request shortly after the draft and has made his desire to play for the Heat clear.

While that is his preference, the Trail Blazers have nothing binding them to acquiesce. For now, everyone remains in wait-and-see mode.