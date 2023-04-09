Damian Lillard Says 'Needle-Movers' Want to Join Blazers, Talks Urgency to Win

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

If the Portland Trail Blazers want to build a future with seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard, the clock is officially ticking.

After the Trail Blazers' regular-season finale, a 157-101 beatdown at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the star point guard expressed his frustration with the talent on the team.

"I don't have much of an appetite for building with guys two and three years away and not really go after it," Lillard said, according to Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

The Blazers finished the regular season with a 33-49 record, 13th in the Western Conference.

