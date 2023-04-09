X

    Damian Lillard Says 'Needle-Movers' Want to Join Blazers, Talks Urgency to Win

    Jack MurrayApril 9, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 09: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    If the Portland Trail Blazers want to build a future with seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard, the clock is officially ticking.

    After the Trail Blazers' regular-season finale, a 157-101 beatdown at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the star point guard expressed his frustration with the talent on the team.

    "I don't have much of an appetite for building with guys two and three years away and not really go after it," Lillard said, according to Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

    The Blazers finished the regular season with a 33-49 record, 13th in the Western Conference.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

