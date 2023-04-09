Curry, Thompson, Warriors' Record-Setting Quarter vs. Blazers Leaves Fans in Awe

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors had a lot to play for going into the regular-season finale against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers. They responded with a record-setting first quarter.

The Warriors scored 55 points in the opening 12 minutes, which set the new record for points in the first quarter in league history. This tops the previous mark of 51 points, set by the Warriors in 2019 and the Charlotte Hornets earlier this season.

Warriors fans on social media showed appreciation for the record, in addition to bewilderment at how dominant the effort was.

The Warriors also saw history from guard Klay Thompson, who became the third player in NBA history to have 300 made three-pointers in a single season.

The Warriors took an 84-53 lead into halftime. They would need 103 points in the final two quarters to break the all-time scoring in a game record, which was set by the Detroit Pistons in 1983.

If the Warriors were to earn the fifth seed, they would have to take on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the opening round. If the Clippers were to hold the fifth seed, Golden State would be heading to Sacramento for the first round.