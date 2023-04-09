X

    Curry, Thompson, Warriors' Record-Setting Quarter vs. Blazers Leaves Fans in Awe

    Jack MurrayApril 9, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 09: Jordan Poole #3 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors react during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors had a lot to play for going into the regular-season finale against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers. They responded with a record-setting first quarter.

    The Warriors scored 55 points in the opening 12 minutes, which set the new record for points in the first quarter in league history. This tops the previous mark of 51 points, set by the Warriors in 2019 and the Charlotte Hornets earlier this season.

    Warriors fans on social media showed appreciation for the record, in addition to bewilderment at how dominant the effort was.

    Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

    The Warriors finish the first quarter with 55 points, the most points scored in a first quarter in NBA history.

    woh_ju @ThafbigmanJu

    <a href="https://t.co/KOyyzpDFP4">pic.twitter.com/KOyyzpDFP4</a>

    Asif. @Asif9707

    12 3s in a single quarter. <a href="https://t.co/dV2y9qqZEz">pic.twitter.com/dV2y9qqZEz</a>

    C.J. Holmes 🚀 @CjHolmes22

    Warriors knew they had to take care of business today against the Trail Blazers.<br><br>Well, they just scored 55 points in the first quarter (NBA record), went 12-for-18 from 3-point range and lead Portland by 28 with 36 minutes left.<br><br>Solid start, I guess.

    brodie szn 🌨️ @russgoat4

    warriors 200 point game <a href="https://t.co/xW5W4v4b4m">pic.twitter.com/xW5W4v4b4m</a>

    Chef Curry @baby_face_goat

    This is not the team that's 10-30 on the road 😭😭<br><br>Warriors on playoff mode 😈😈

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS PUT UP 55 POINTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER.<br><br>THE MOST EVER IN A FIRST QUARTER IN NBA HISTORY 😱 <a href="https://t.co/GOHU95Xaz7">pic.twitter.com/GOHU95Xaz7</a>

    The Warriors also saw history from guard Klay Thompson, who became the third player in NBA history to have 300 made three-pointers in a single season.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    It's Official 🔥<br><br>Klay is the third player in NBA history to reach 300 threes in a single season. <a href="https://t.co/jQ1ErSZ5s9">pic.twitter.com/jQ1ErSZ5s9</a>

    The Warriors took an 84-53 lead into halftime. They would need 103 points in the final two quarters to break the all-time scoring in a game record, which was set by the Detroit Pistons in 1983.

    If the Warriors were to earn the fifth seed, they would have to take on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the opening round. If the Clippers were to hold the fifth seed, Golden State would be heading to Sacramento for the first round.

